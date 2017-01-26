Knight Transportation Profits Plummet...

Knight Transportation Profits Plummet 24%; Positive Future Predicted

15 hrs ago Read more: Transport Topics

Knight Transportation Inc . reported profits plummeted 24% in the fourth quarter, blaming the results on low gas prices, a poor used-truck market and two class-action lawsuits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.

