Kaikoura earthquake further buoys trucking industry, engineering boss says

23 hrs ago

A freight train was trapped by landslides north of Kaikoura as a result of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake on November 14. A Timaru transport engineering company that has been named a finalist in an international business award is expanding into new premises this year. Transworxa owner Jeff McLennan said the company has seen record turnover during 2016 with another three months of the financial year to go.

