Judge dismisses UPS shareholder suit ...

Judge dismisses UPS shareholder suit over untaxed cigarettes

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

A Delaware judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by United Parcel Service shareholders over allegations that the company illegally shipped untaxed cigarettes. New York authorities sued the Atlanta-based company in federal court in 2015, claiming it had violated a 2005 agreement regarding illegal cigarette shipments, mostly from retailers on Native American reservations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Thu Scooter 283
Swift Transportation Inc. Did me wrong & now th... (Jul '08) Wed Jim 78
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) Jan 15 jsingtruck 461
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) Jan 13 JDR 223
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) Jan 11 Co highway user 174
C R england why they are so fantastic (Jun '10) Jan 10 claude 92
U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08) Jan 4 Sommer8580 78
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,809 • Total comments across all topics: 278,112,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC