Joe Bracken
I have recently retired from 47 years in the trucking industry having been in every aspect you can think of, driver through executive management...everything short of owning my own trucking company! If I'm allowed an area of expertise it would be trucking...
Trucking Discussions
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Jan 15
|jsingtruck
|461
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Jan 13
|JDR
|223
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Jan 11
|Co highway user
|174
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Jan 10
|Alex
|281
|C R england why they are so fantastic (Jun '10)
|Jan 10
|claude
|92
|U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08)
|Jan 4
|Sommer8580
|78
|Swift Transportation !!! (Jan '13)
|Jan 1
|Tim
|6
