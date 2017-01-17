Joe Bracken

Joe Bracken

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 14 Read more: Voices

I have recently retired from 47 years in the trucking industry having been in every aspect you can think of, driver through executive management...everything short of owning my own trucking company! If I'm allowed an area of expertise it would be trucking... Hire Joe as a voice actor. Payment is made through Voices.com SurePay, an escrow service that guarantees your work is done to your satisfaction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voices.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) Jan 15 jsingtruck 461
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) Jan 13 JDR 223
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) Jan 11 Co highway user 174
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Jan 10 Alex 281
C R england why they are so fantastic (Jun '10) Jan 10 claude 92
U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08) Jan 4 Sommer8580 78
Swift Transportation !!! (Jan '13) Jan 1 Tim 6
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,401 • Total comments across all topics: 278,006,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC