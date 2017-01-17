Joe Bracken

I have recently retired from 47 years in the trucking industry having been in every aspect you can think of, driver through executive management...everything short of owning my own trucking company! If I'm allowed an area of expertise it would be trucking... Hire Joe as a voice actor. Payment is made through Voices.com SurePay, an escrow service that guarantees your work is done to your satisfaction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voices.