J.B. Hunt 4Q Income Up 1 Percent
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. of Lowell on Thursday reported fourth-quarter income of $117.5 million, up about 1 percent from $116.7 million in the same quarter a year ago. Revenue for the quarter was $1.72 billion, up from $1.62 billion, and earnings per share rose to $1.05 from $1.01. For fiscal year 2016, J.B. Hunt reported ... (more)
