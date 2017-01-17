J.B. Hunt 4Q Income Up 1 Percent

J.B. Hunt 4Q Income Up 1 Percent

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: ArkansasBusiness.com

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. of Lowell on Thursday reported fourth-quarter income of $117.5 million, up about 1 percent from $116.7 million in the same quarter a year ago.  Revenue for the quarter was $1.72 billion, up from $1.62 billion, and earnings per share rose to $1.05 from $1.01.  For fiscal year 2016, J.B. Hunt reported ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) 4 hr Scooter 283
Swift Transportation Inc. Did me wrong & now th... (Jul '08) Wed Jim 78
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) Jan 15 jsingtruck 461
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) Jan 13 JDR 223
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) Jan 11 Co highway user 174
C R england why they are so fantastic (Jun '10) Jan 10 claude 92
U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08) Jan 4 Sommer8580 78
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,732 • Total comments across all topics: 278,075,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC