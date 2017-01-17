Immigrants line up for help on Inaugu...

Immigrants line up for help on Inauguration Day

There are 1 comment on the KUOW-FM Seattle story from Friday, titled Immigrants line up for help on Inauguration Day. In it, KUOW-FM Seattle reports that:

People started lining up in Seattle several hours before the city's big immigration workshop opened its doors at noon Friday. The city planned the event to coincide with Inauguration Day to emphasize that Seattle would remain a welcoming city for immigrants and refugees under the Trump administration.

spytheweb

Since: Apr 10

10,126

Las Vegas, NV

#1 Yesterday
Illegal aliens line up for help on Inauguration Day.

Illegal aliens are not immigrants. They are in country against US federal immigration laws.

