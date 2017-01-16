hire pain diagnostics reduce trucking firm's comp claims

CARLSBAD, Calif.-The phone doesn't ring as much in workers compensation claim manager Deborah Konkel's office in Mondovi, Wisconsin, as it did before her company Marten Transport Ltd. began testing its new truck drivers for soft-muscle tissue pain before they embarked on their first cross-county delivery. Marten Transport now pre-tests its new hires for soft-muscle tissue pain using Emerge Diagnostics L.L.C.'s examinations as a way to have a baseline for whether a new driver has pre-existing muscle pain.

