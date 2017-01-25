Haslam cites trucking industry suppor...

Haslam cites trucking industry support for fuel tax hike

Republican Gov. Bill Haslam is citing the willingness of the trucking industry to pay more at the pump as an example of why Tennessee needs to increase the state's gas and diesel taxes. It's been a week since the governor first unveiled his plan to boost transportation funding in Tennessee.

