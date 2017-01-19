Garner Trucking driver named to Americaa s Road Team
Gary Smith, Garner Trucking Driver of the Year in 2015, was selected as one of 20 professional drivers to the 2017-2018 America's Road Team, an elite group of professionals who serve as trucking industry ambassadors.
