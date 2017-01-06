Friday Sector Leaders: Trucking, Biot...

Friday Sector Leaders: Trucking, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Friday, trucking shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.3%. Leading the group were shares of Celadon Group , up about 5.7% and shares of USA Truck up about 5.1% on the day.

