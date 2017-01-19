Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) Position Boosted by Citadel Advisors LLC
Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Forward Air Corp. by 197.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,307 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 35,407 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|15 hr
|Scooter
|283
|Swift Transportation Inc. Did me wrong & now th... (Jul '08)
|Wed
|Jim
|78
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Jan 15
|jsingtruck
|461
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Jan 13
|JDR
|223
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Jan 11
|Co highway user
|174
|C R england why they are so fantastic (Jun '10)
|Jan 10
|claude
|92
|U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08)
|Jan 4
|Sommer8580
|78
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC