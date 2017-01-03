Floridaa s biggest companies had a so...

Floridaa s biggest companies had a solid year in 2016

18 hrs ago

A stock index that tracks about 50 small, medium and large-sized Florida companies had a strong year in 2016, and out-gained the wider marketplace, according to the University of Miami. UM's Florida 50 Stock Index, which tracks Florida firms in the S&P Composite 1500 Index, debuted in January and posted a gain of 11.5 percent this year.

