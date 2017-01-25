Enhancements Take Landstar Connect Mobile App to the Next Level
Landstar System, Inc. , a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions, announces enhancements to the Landstar Connect smartphone application - the mobile freight shipment app that connects Landstar customers, capacity and agents. Landstar's mobile app provides users the ability to review load details, receive shipment status updates and capture/submit documentation via a smartphone.
