Disruptors on the march in trucking

4 hrs ago Read more: Fleet Owner Magazine

A range of technologies fostered by "disruptive" start-up firms could bring big changes to the global trucking industry, according to a new report by Frost & Sullivan. A new study by global consulting firm Frost & Sullivan indicates that a growing variety of start-up ventures are fomenting broad change in the global trucking industry altering everything from how trucks operate, including driving themselves, to how freight shipments are booked , paid for, and moved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fleet Owner Magazine.

