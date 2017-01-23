Disruptors on the march in trucking

A range of technologies fostered by "disruptive" start-up firms could bring big changes to the global trucking industry, according to a new report by Frost & Sullivan. A new study by global consulting firm Frost & Sullivan indicates that a growing variety of start-up ventures are fomenting broad change in the global trucking industry altering everything from how trucks operate, including driving themselves, to how freight shipments are booked , paid for, and moved.

