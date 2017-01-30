Diesel Notches Third Consecutive Decline, Slips 0.7 to $2.562

The U.S. average retail price of diesel slipped 0.7 cent to $2.562 a gallon as crude oil prices remained near $52 a barrel and U.S. rig counts increased. All areas reported a lower average price for diesel except the Lower Atlantic and California regions, where prices, respectively, rose 0.3 cent and 0.4 cent, DOE's Energy Information Administration reported.

