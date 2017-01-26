Covenant Transportation Earnings Fall
Net income at dry van and refrigerated carrier Covenant Transportation Group fell by more than 50%, year-over-year, for both the fourth quarter and the full year, the Chattanooga, Tennessee, truckload fleet reported Jan. 25. Revenue also declined by more than 5% for the quarter and the year due to the softening of business conditions since 2015. For the quarter, Covenant earned $5.98 million, or 33 cents a share, on revenue of $191 million, compared with $13.2 million, or 73 cents, on revenue of $208.1 million during the final three months of 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|worst company in CALGARY AB CANADA
|15 hr
|JASSA
|1
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Wed
|Jon
|462
|Stevens Transport? (Aug '07)
|Wed
|Fuckem357
|475
|"The Safety Team" (Dec '14)
|Tue
|Safety Team Director
|7
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Tue
|Mes064
|225
|How to get a job as a Felony Truck Driver (Jan '10)
|Tue
|Bighouse
|109
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|2
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Jan 21
|nmenns2
|284
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC