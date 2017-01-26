Covenant Transportation Earnings Fall

Covenant Transportation Earnings Fall

Read more: Transport Topics

Net income at dry van and refrigerated carrier Covenant Transportation Group fell by more than 50%, year-over-year, for both the fourth quarter and the full year, the Chattanooga, Tennessee, truckload fleet reported Jan. 25. Revenue also declined by more than 5% for the quarter and the year due to the softening of business conditions since 2015. For the quarter, Covenant earned $5.98 million, or 33 cents a share, on revenue of $191 million, compared with $13.2 million, or 73 cents, on revenue of $208.1 million during the final three months of 2015.

Chicago, IL

