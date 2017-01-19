Corporate Contributors to Trump Inauguration Seek to Curry Favor
In exchange for the contributions, a new analysis shows, donors are to receive unprecedented access to the senior members of the incoming Trump administration and other U.S. government leaders. Despite the incoming administration of President-Elect Donald Trump's efforts to keep inauguration donors secret, The New York Times has reported seven of the event's corporate donors: AT&T, Bank of America, Boeing, Chevron, Deloitte, JPMorgan Chase and United Parcel Service.
