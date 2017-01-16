Connecticut Supreme Court Rules No Pu...

Connecticut Supreme Court Rules No Punitive Damages Under the...

Executive Summary : The Connecticut Supreme Court recently set aside an award of statutory punitive damages in a disability discrimination case brought pursuant to Connecticut's human rights law, the Connecticut Fair Employment Practices Act , affirming the Appellate Court and trial court's determinations that punitive damages are not recoverable under the CFEPA. See Tomick v.

