Community invited to learn about in-demand automotive jobs
The community is invited to learn about in-demand careers in the automotive or trucking industry during Transportation Day at Fox Valley Technical College. The event is being held Wednesday, Jan. 11, at J.J. Keller Transportation Center, 1825 N. Bluemound Drive, Grand Chute.
