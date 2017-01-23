Commerce City police look into suspicious death
Commerce City police found a dead person on the east side of a building in the 5000 block of East 56th Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 24 Police termed the death "suspicious" without giving details. They're still investigating the cause of death and the name of the person, according to a press statement.
