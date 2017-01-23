Commerce City police look into suspic...

Commerce City police look into suspicious death

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Commerce City Sentinel

Commerce City police found a dead person on the east side of a building in the 5000 block of East 56th Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 24 Police termed the death "suspicious" without giving details. They're still investigating the cause of death and the name of the person, according to a press statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Commerce City Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stevens Transport? (Aug '07) 2 hr Fuckem357 475
"The Safety Team" (Dec '14) 7 hr Safety Team Director 7
Truckingtruth.com 17 hr Effingham 1
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) 21 hr Mes064 225
How to get a job as a Felony Truck Driver (Jan '10) 22 hr Bighouse 109
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Mon Hoo 2
News Central Freight Lines settles EEOC age discrimi... (May '12) Mon Hoo 5
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Jan 21 nmenns2 284
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,354 • Total comments across all topics: 278,233,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC