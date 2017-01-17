Chemung Canal Trust Co Buys SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial, Emerson Electric Co, SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial, Sells Texas Instruments Inc, Pfizer Inc, Honeywell International Inc Elmira, NY, based Investment company Chemung Canal Trust Co buys SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial, Emerson Electric Co, SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial, The Priceline Group Inc, SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector, sells Texas Instruments Inc, Pfizer Inc, Honeywell International Inc, 3M Co, Wells Fargo & Co during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chemung Canal Trust Co. As of 2016-12-31, Chemung Canal Trust Co owns 116 stocks with a total value of $424 million.

