Chemung Canal Trust Co Buys SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial, Emerson Electric Co, SPDR ...
Chemung Canal Trust Co Buys SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial, Emerson Electric Co, SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial, Sells Texas Instruments Inc, Pfizer Inc, Honeywell International Inc Elmira, NY, based Investment company Chemung Canal Trust Co buys SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial, Emerson Electric Co, SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial, The Priceline Group Inc, SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector, sells Texas Instruments Inc, Pfizer Inc, Honeywell International Inc, 3M Co, Wells Fargo & Co during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chemung Canal Trust Co. As of 2016-12-31, Chemung Canal Trust Co owns 116 stocks with a total value of $424 million.
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|15 hr
|Scooter
|283
|Swift Transportation Inc. Did me wrong & now th... (Jul '08)
|Wed
|Jim
|78
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Jan 15
|jsingtruck
|461
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Jan 13
|JDR
|223
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Jan 11
|Co highway user
|174
|C R england why they are so fantastic (Jun '10)
|Jan 10
|claude
|92
|U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08)
|Jan 4
|Sommer8580
|78
