Celadon planning to add 375 jobs as part of expansion
Indianapolis-based Celadon Group Inc. has been approved for nearly $3 million in state tax incentives for an expansion that the company says will add 375 new jobs by 2024.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swift Transportation Inc. Did me wrong & now th... (Jul '08)
|9 hr
|Jim
|78
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Jan 15
|jsingtruck
|461
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Jan 13
|JDR
|223
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Jan 11
|Co highway user
|174
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Jan 10
|Alex
|281
|C R england why they are so fantastic (Jun '10)
|Jan 10
|claude
|92
|U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08)
|Jan 4
|Sommer8580
|78
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC