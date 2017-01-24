Celadon Group Inc. (CGI) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages
Celadon Group Inc. has been given an average rating of "Buy" by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"The Safety Team" (Dec '14)
|3 hr
|Safety Team Director
|7
|Truckingtruth.com
|13 hr
|Effingham
|1
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|16 hr
|Mes064
|225
|How to get a job as a Felony Truck Driver (Jan '10)
|18 hr
|Bighouse
|109
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Mon
|Hoo
|2
|Central Freight Lines settles EEOC age discrimi... (May '12)
|Mon
|Hoo
|5
|Immigrants line up for help on Inauguration Day
|Jan 22
|spytheweb
|1
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Jan 21
|nmenns2
|284
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC