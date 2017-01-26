Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 103 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc.
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 7,956 shares of the company's stock after selling 103 shares during the period.
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|worst company in CALGARY AB CANADA
|Wed
|JASSA
|1
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Wed
|Jon
|462
|Stevens Transport? (Aug '07)
|Wed
|Fuckem357
|475
|"The Safety Team" (Dec '14)
|Tue
|Safety Team Director
|7
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Jan 24
|Mes064
|225
|How to get a job as a Felony Truck Driver (Jan '10)
|Jan 24
|Bighouse
|109
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|2
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Jan 21
|nmenns2
|284
