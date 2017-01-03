BNSF Statement on Joint Service Agreement with J.B. Hunt
Because the terms of the joint services agreement between the two companies are confidential, as are the arbitration proceedings, BNSF will not provide any additional comments at this time. BNSF continues to be focused on providing excellent service to our customers, which will not be affected by this review.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08)
|3 hr
|Sommer8580
|78
|Swift Transportation !!! (Jan '13)
|Jan 1
|Tim
|6
|anyone know if Jones Motor group very good to l... (Jan '10)
|Jan 1
|Robz1201
|10
|C R england why they are so fantastic (Jun '10)
|Dec 29
|Fed up
|91
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Dec 24
|Dave
|173
|Truckers Report Forum (Jun '13)
|Dec 19
|Guest
|8
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Dec 18
|Tired of rippoffs
|280
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC