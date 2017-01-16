BlackRock Advisors LLC Has $2,700,000 Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,359 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period.
