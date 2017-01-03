Bendix unveils multimedia center for trucking industry
Bendix's new multimedia center, Knowledge Dock, is devoted to helping trucking professionals stay connected to the industry by keeping them updated on the latest in truck operation, maintenance, and safety. Bendix is unleashing what it calls "a trove of commercial vehicle knowledge" at its website safertrucks.com .
