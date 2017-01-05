Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 16,...

Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 16,707 Shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation

21 hrs ago

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,969 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the period.

