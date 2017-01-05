Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 16,707 Shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation
Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,969 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the period.
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08)
|Wed
|Sommer8580
|78
|Swift Transportation !!! (Jan '13)
|Jan 1
|Tim
|6
|anyone know if Jones Motor group very good to l... (Jan '10)
|Jan 1
|Robz1201
|10
|C R england why they are so fantastic (Jun '10)
|Dec 29
|Fed up
|91
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Dec 24
|Dave
|173
|Truckers Report Forum (Jun '13)
|Dec 19
|Guest
|8
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Dec 18
|Tired of rippoffs
|280
