Autonomous Trucks Will Hit the Road in Singapore
A platoon of autonomous trucks will soon arrive at Singapore's shipping ports, addressing labor shortages in the trucking industry. In order to develop these complex systems, the Ministry of Transportation and PSA Corporation teamed up with two automotive companies, Scania and Toyota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ECNmag.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Sun
|jsingtruck
|461
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Jan 13
|JDR
|223
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Jan 11
|Co highway user
|174
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Jan 10
|Alex
|281
|C R england why they are so fantastic (Jun '10)
|Jan 10
|claude
|92
|U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08)
|Jan 4
|Sommer8580
|78
|Swift Transportation !!! (Jan '13)
|Jan 1
|Tim
|6
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC