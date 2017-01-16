Autonomous Trucks Will Hit the Road i...

Autonomous Trucks Will Hit the Road in Singapore

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: ECNmag

A platoon of autonomous trucks will soon arrive at Singapore's shipping ports, addressing labor shortages in the trucking industry. In order to develop these complex systems, the Ministry of Transportation and PSA Corporation teamed up with two automotive companies, Scania and Toyota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ECNmag.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) Sun jsingtruck 461
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) Jan 13 JDR 223
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) Jan 11 Co highway user 174
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Jan 10 Alex 281
C R england why they are so fantastic (Jun '10) Jan 10 claude 92
U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08) Jan 4 Sommer8580 78
Swift Transportation !!! (Jan '13) Jan 1 Tim 6
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. General Motors
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,115 • Total comments across all topics: 277,981,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC