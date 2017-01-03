ATA Announces 20 Road Team Captains for 2017-2018

American Trucking Associations announced the selection of 20 professional drivers to the 2017-2018 America's Road Team on Jan. 10. The Road Team captains will serve as trucking industry ambassadors, touring North America in ATA's Interstate One Image Truck, an American flag-emblazoned Volvo VNL 780 with a state-of-the-art truck driving simulator. The captains, who will remain full-time truck drivers with their ATA-member companies, will speak about the life of an American truck driver, the important role trucking plays in the delivery of critical goods and the safety-first mentality held by all professional truck drivers.

