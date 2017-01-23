Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 24,551 Shares of Forward Air Corp.
Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air Corp. by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 231,993 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 24,551 shares during the period.
