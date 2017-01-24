Advantus Capital Management Inc Acqui...

Advantus Capital Management Inc Acquires 701 Shares of United Parcel Service Inc.

Read more: Daily Political

Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service Inc. by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,459 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period.

