A Trifecta of Threats (and Opportunities) Set to Become Mainstream in Pharmacy

Inevitability #1: Big-time Retailers Fill the Mail Order Gap It was with great fanfare that Amazon announced early last month that it had made its first drone delivery from its Cambridge, England, facility.1 I thought it interesting that the Wall Street Journal's article about the launch of the service used medication delivery as an exemplar to highlight the advantages of drone delivery not once, but twice: "Delivering tractor parts or medicine in rural or remote areas could work for drone delivery." - Ivan Hoffman "United Parcel Service Inc , in September, kicked off a commercial drone delivery test for items like medicine."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pharmacy Times.