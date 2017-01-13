161,560 Shares in Heartland Express, ...

161,560 Shares in Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor acquired 161,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,050,000.

