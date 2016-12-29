Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) to Hold
According to Zacks, "Forward Air Corporation is a high-service level truckload carrier and contractor to the air cargo industry. The company provides scheduled trucking services to air freight forwarders, fully integrated air cargo carriers and domestic and international airlines through its Forward Air operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swift Transportation !!! (Jan '13)
|3 hr
|Tim
|6
|anyone know if Jones Motor group very good to l... (Jan '10)
|9 hr
|Robz1201
|10
|C R england why they are so fantastic (Jun '10)
|Dec 29
|Fed up
|91
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Dec 24
|Dave
|173
|Truckers Report Forum (Jun '13)
|Dec 19
|Guest
|8
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Dec 18
|Tired of rippoffs
|280
|Fed Up
|Dec 17
|dlrobsr1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC