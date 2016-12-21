Utah Trucking Association donates more than $10,000 to fallen officers' families
Members of the Utah Trucking Association raised and donated more than $10,000 to the families of West Valley police officer Cody Brotherson and Utah Highway Patrol trooper Eric Ellsworth. Brotherson, 25, was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 6 while attempting to help other officers stop a fleeing vehicle.
