UPS Completes Acquisition Of Marken
UPS today said it completed the acquisition of Marken , a global provider of supply chain solutions to the life sciences industry and leader in clinical trials material storage and distribution. The transaction, which closed on Wednesday, makes Marken a wholly owned subsidiary of UPS and provides UPS with growth opportunities across the life sciences customer base.
