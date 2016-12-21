United Parcel Service (UPS): A Qualit...

United Parcel Service (UPS): A Quality Dividend Growth Stock Held By Bill Gates

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: Seeking Alpha

History has taught us that often boring but steadily growing businesses can make the best long-term investments , especially if those companies have a strong commitment to rewarding investors with strong, consistent dividend growth. United Parcel Service is just such a company, slowly but steadily growing into a globe-spanning behemoth that has proven itself excellent at generating growing income and wealth for shareholders over time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Swift Transportation !!! (Jan '13) 3 hr Tim 6
anyone know if Jones Motor group very good to l... (Jan '10) 9 hr Robz1201 10
C R england why they are so fantastic (Jun '10) Dec 29 Fed up 91
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) Dec 24 Dave 173
Truckers Report Forum (Jun '13) Dec 19 Guest 8
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Dec 18 Tired of rippoffs 280
Fed Up Dec 17 dlrobsr1 1
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,873 • Total comments across all topics: 277,523,708

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC