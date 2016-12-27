United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Stake Cut by Papp L Roy & Associates
Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service Inc. by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,348 shares of the company's stock after selling 351 shares during the period.
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anyone know if Jones Motor group very good to l... (Jan '10)
|Tue
|creepdogg
|9
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Dec 24
|Dave
|173
|Truckers Report Forum (Jun '13)
|Dec 19
|Guest
|8
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Dec 18
|Tired of rippoffs
|280
|Fed Up
|Dec 17
|dlrobsr1
|1
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Dec 6
|Sheryl Bock
|78
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Dec 5
|Joe
|460
