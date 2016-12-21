Things Are Looking Up for FedEx a Day Ahead of Earnings

The company may have hit an all-time high stock price in early December, but analysts are confident a Trump presidency will lead to further gains for the U.S. transportation industry. Memphis-based delivery courier delivery services provider FedEx has added nearly 20% to its stock value in the past 6 months but was trading slightly in the red Monday at $196.37 apiece-- a day ahead of reporting its earnings results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017.

