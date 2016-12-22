Tech firm Optoro joins forces with UP...

Tech firm Optoro joins forces with UPS as part of $30 million investment

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: The Washington Post

Optoro, the D.C.-area firm that helps big retailers re-sell extra inventory, said the venture capital arm of the United Parcel Service was part of a group that invested $30 million in the e-commerce company. Optoro said UPS would partner with the company as part of the investment to open doors to new customer relationships.

