Retailers, Shippers Prepare For January 5, 'National Returns Day'
The rise of e-commerce has led to brand new online shopping holidays such as Cyber Monday and Amazon.com, Inc. 's Prime Day. However, more online order deliveries mean more shipping returns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Dec 24
|Dave
|173
|Truckers Report Forum (Jun '13)
|Dec 19
|Guest
|8
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Dec 18
|Tired of rippoffs
|280
|Fed Up
|Dec 17
|dlrobsr1
|1
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Dec 6
|Sheryl Bock
|78
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Dec 5
|Joe
|460
|What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10)
|Dec 4
|Johnnyringo2016
|231
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC