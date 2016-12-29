New Year's holiday schedule set for Heartland Express

In observance of the New Year's Holiday, the Brown County Heartland Express will not be operating on New Year's Day, Jan. 1, or Monday, Jan. 2. The transit office will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 2. Service will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 3, as usual. Those needing transportation on Tuesday, Jan. 3, are asked to call the Heartland Express Office at 359-2717 or toll free countywide at 1-800-707-2717, by 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, to make arrangements for their rides.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.