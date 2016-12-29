New Year's holiday schedule set for H...

New Year's holiday schedule set for Heartland Express

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Journal

In observance of the New Year's Holiday, the Brown County Heartland Express will not be operating on New Year's Day, Jan. 1, or Monday, Jan. 2. The transit office will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 2. Service will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 3, as usual. Those needing transportation on Tuesday, Jan. 3, are asked to call the Heartland Express Office at 359-2717 or toll free countywide at 1-800-707-2717, by 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, to make arrangements for their rides.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
C R england why they are so fantastic (Jun '10) 12 hr Fed up 91
anyone know if Jones Motor group very good to l... (Jan '10) Tue creepdogg 9
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) Dec 24 Dave 173
Truckers Report Forum (Jun '13) Dec 19 Guest 8
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Dec 18 Tired of rippoffs 280
Fed Up Dec 17 dlrobsr1 1
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Dec 6 Sheryl Bock 78
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,723 • Total comments across all topics: 277,448,719

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC