New Year's holiday schedule set for Heartland Express
In observance of the New Year's Holiday, the Brown County Heartland Express will not be operating on New Year's Day, Jan. 1, or Monday, Jan. 2. The transit office will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 2. Service will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 3, as usual. Those needing transportation on Tuesday, Jan. 3, are asked to call the Heartland Express Office at 359-2717 or toll free countywide at 1-800-707-2717, by 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, to make arrangements for their rides.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|C R england why they are so fantastic (Jun '10)
|12 hr
|Fed up
|91
|anyone know if Jones Motor group very good to l... (Jan '10)
|Tue
|creepdogg
|9
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Dec 24
|Dave
|173
|Truckers Report Forum (Jun '13)
|Dec 19
|Guest
|8
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Dec 18
|Tired of rippoffs
|280
|Fed Up
|Dec 17
|dlrobsr1
|1
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Dec 6
|Sheryl Bock
|78
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC