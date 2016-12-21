Market Moves Toward UPS' Strengths Could Be Beneficial; Aegis Initiates At Hold
United Parcel Service, Inc. should be able to generate above-trend EPS growth going ahead, since the company is "a meaningful beneficiary of the move toward eCommerce" and has had a consistent acquisition strategy over the past few years, Aegis Capital's Jeffrey Kauffman said in a report. He initiated coverage of UPS with a Hold rating and a price target of $120.
