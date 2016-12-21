Is Amazon Gathering Donations for Goo...

Is Amazon Gathering Donations for Goodwill?

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: New Urban Legends

Can you look into the claim that Amazon is participating in a collection for Goodwill, allowing customers to print out labels from the website http://givebackbox.com/amazon? While shoppers should always be aware of the prevalence of scams , a new partnership involving Amazon.com is legitimate. Give Back Box founder Monika Wiela told us that the online retailer is now taking part in her company's program, through which Amazon buyers can reuse boxes for sending donations to Goodwill Industries locations in their area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Urban Legends.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anyone know if Jones Motor group very good to l... (Jan '10) 7 hr creepdogg 9
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) Dec 24 Dave 173
Truckers Report Forum (Jun '13) Dec 19 Guest 8
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Dec 18 Tired of rippoffs 280
Fed Up Dec 17 dlrobsr1 1
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Dec 6 Sheryl Bock 78
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) Dec 5 Joe 460
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,306 • Total comments across all topics: 277,392,009

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC