Is Amazon Gathering Donations for Goodwill?

Can you look into the claim that Amazon is participating in a collection for Goodwill, allowing customers to print out labels from the website http://givebackbox.com/amazon? While shoppers should always be aware of the prevalence of scams , a new partnership involving Amazon.com is legitimate. Give Back Box founder Monika Wiela told us that the online retailer is now taking part in her company's program, through which Amazon buyers can reuse boxes for sending donations to Goodwill Industries locations in their area.

