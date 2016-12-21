Independent contractor, veteran Larry Wissel enjoys - flexibility' of truck driving
Larry Wissel said one of the most important issues to address in the trucking industry is to make sure drivers that emigrate from other countries are better trained on U.S. trucking regulations. Larry Wissel, 54, is one of the proud few who has served his country in the military and on the nation's highways as a professional trucker for more than 30 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trucker.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Sat
|Dave
|173
|Truckers Report Forum (Jun '13)
|Dec 19
|Guest
|8
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Dec 18
|Tired of rippoffs
|280
|Fed Up
|Dec 17
|dlrobsr1
|1
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Dec 6
|Sheryl Bock
|78
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Dec 5
|Joe
|460
|What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10)
|Dec 4
|Johnnyringo2016
|231
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC