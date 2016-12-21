High school students helping UPS get packages out on time
School may be out for students at Prairie High School in Cedar Rapids. But some aren't taking their holiday break just yet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Sat
|Dave
|173
|Truckers Report Forum (Jun '13)
|Dec 19
|Guest
|8
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Dec 18
|Tired of rippoffs
|280
|Fed Up
|Dec 17
|dlrobsr1
|1
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Dec 6
|Sheryl Bock
|78
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Dec 5
|Joe
|460
|What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10)
|Dec 4
|Johnnyringo2016
|231
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC