Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD) Receive...

Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

21 hrs ago

Shares of Heartland Express Inc. have received an average rating of "Hold" from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

