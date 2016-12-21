FedEx Profit Disappoints as Ground-Delivery Spending Rises
FedEx Corp.'s second-quarter profit fell short of analysts' estimates as the operator of the world's biggest air-freight carrier boosted investment in a complementary business: ground delivery. Operating income fell 12 percent in the ground operation as spending on network expansion fueled a rise in costs, FedEx said in a statement Tuesday.
