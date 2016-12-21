Delivery: It's The Schneider National...

Delivery: It's The Schneider National IPO

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: Seeking Alpha

Founded in 1935, Schneider National has become the second largest truckload company in North America by revenue. They have three operational segments; truckload, intermodal, and logistics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Swift Transportation !!! (Jan '13) 3 hr Tim 6
anyone know if Jones Motor group very good to l... (Jan '10) 9 hr Robz1201 10
C R england why they are so fantastic (Jun '10) Dec 29 Fed up 91
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) Dec 24 Dave 173
Truckers Report Forum (Jun '13) Dec 19 Guest 8
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Dec 18 Tired of rippoffs 280
Fed Up Dec 17 dlrobsr1 1
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,873 • Total comments across all topics: 277,523,711

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC